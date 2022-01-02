A pensioner has died after crashing into parked cars while riding an electric scooter.

Police were called to Springfield Road in Droylsden just after 1.30pm on New Year's Day after reports the 74-year-old had hit two parked cars on the side of the road.

Sadly, despite emergency services best efforts, he died at the scene.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Sergeant Marie Eldred, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "Our thoughts remain with the man's family as they come to terms with this incredibly tragic loss.

"This collision happened in the middle of the day so we are hopeful that there are a number of witnesses who may have dash cam or CCTV footage.”

If you have any information please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741.

Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.