A football fan was removed from the Liverpool away game and arrested after racial abuse was reported to have been hurled at a Chelsea player.The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence during the match on 2 January.

He was identified by fellow Reds supporters before being removed from Stamford Bridge during the match.

It is understood that fans spoke to stewards in the ground and reportedly gave statements to the police at half-time before the man was then kicked out of the stadium.The Metropolitan Police said: "A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a racially abusing a Chelsea player (racially aggravated public order offence) during the match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, 2 January."The man was identified by Liverpool supporters and stewards. He was taken into custody before being released on bail."