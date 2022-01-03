Oldham death: Boy who died in New Year's Eve incident named as five-year-old Dylan Scanlon
The five-year-old boy who died in an incident in Oldham on New Year's Eve has been named by police.
Officers were called by the ambulance service responding to an incident at a property on Elm Road in the Limeside area at 6:20pm on 31 December 2021.
Police said a child - named Dylan Scanlon - was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding his death.
A woman in her 30s has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
Detective Chief Inspector Alicia Smith, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time and they are being supported by specialist officers.
"An investigation by a dedicated team into Dylan's death is ongoing and the family is being kept fully informed."
Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 3656 quoting 2284 31/12/21. Alternatively, the independent charity - Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
The incident has been referred to GMP's Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.