A man has died after being hit by a vehicle while walking on the motorway in Tameside.

Greater Manchester Police were called to junction three, near Hyde, at 8pm on Sunday 2 January 2022 after reports of a man walking on the M67 westbound carriageway.

The North West Ambulance Service attended but, a 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A driver stopped to help police but no arrests have been made.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the man's death by Greater Manchester Police's Serious Collision Incident Unit.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 2240-02/01/2022.

Information can also be reported online or by using the Live Chat function at www.gmp.police.uk.

If you can't report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.