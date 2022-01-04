A healthcare professional accused of sexually assaulting seven women at a hospital has appeared in court.

Hernando Puno, 51, indicated he would deny the nine alleged offences said to have been committed at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on various dates between November 2012 and March 2021.

He is charged with intentionally touching each complainant and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and he did not reasonably believe she was consenting.

The defendant, of Layton, Blackpool, appeared before the town's magistrates on Tuesday in a five-minute hearing.

Chair of the magistrates' bench, Robert Osinski-Gray, accepted the Crown Prosecution Service's request to send the matters to Preston Crown Court when the accused will next appear on February 2.

Sue Mugford, defending, agreed the crown court was the most suitable venue for the case.

Puno, of Onslow Road, was granted an extension of his conditional bail and must not contact witnesses involved, must not leave or attempt to leave the country and must live at his home address.

He was told he also cannot attempt to seek any employment in a healthcare environment or enter NHS premises except for his own clinical treatment or dropping off another named person.

During the brief hearing the defendant spoke to confirm his name, address, date of birth, that he was aware of his bail conditions and to confirm he would be pleading not guilty to the allegations.