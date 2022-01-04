Crowds flock to see rare American visitor in the North West

Birdwatchers are flocking to Lancashire to try to see a rare North American bird which has taken-up residence.

The Belted Kingfisher was first spotted in woods near the River Ribble in Salmesbury. It is usually found on lakes in the United States and Canada and this is only the fourth time it has been found in this country.

Fisherman, and birder, George Shannon was the first to see the rare visitor. He says his heart was "pounding out" of his chest with surprise.

The blurry first image of the bird, taken in woods near Samlesbury Credit: George Shannon

I was fishing close to Redscar Woods when I heard a very loud but unfamiliar rattling croaky call. I looked round and watched a slate blue and white bird flying upstream towards me. It proceeded to land in dead trees directly opposite. I thought: it’s a belted kingfisher but it can’t possibly be a belted kingfisher. George Shannon, Fisherman and birdwatcher

The last time such a bird was seen in the UK was in 2005. It does migrate in winter but normally to Mexico and the Caribbean.

It is bigger than indigenous kingfishers with a dark blue head, white collar and a shaggy crest on its head.

Birders have seen the kingfisher at a nature reserve in Preston Credit: Lancashire Wildlife Trust

Large numbers of birdwatchers are now travelling to the Brockholes Nature Reserve in Preston, where the bird has been spotted several times.

Lancashire Wildlife Trust, who run the reserve, say the kingfisher is a "really shy" bird but it "couldn't hide away for too long" because of its size.