Carol Mighall has not been seen since 4 January 2021. Credit: Merseyside Police family handout

A fresh police appeal has been made for information about a missing mum who has not been seen for the last 12 months.

Carol Mighall, 52, from Tranmere, was last seen on Monday 4 January 2021 in Rodney Street in Birkenhead.

The mum-of-five was last seen on CCTV in a convenience store. She had bought a litre bottle of vodka and 20 cigarettes and then headed in the direction of Birkenhead Central Station.Police enquiries have been carried out and detectives say they have received numerous reports since she was last seen, but no confirmed sightings.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo in March, Carol's family said her disappearance is completely out of character and they have been out looking for her daily.

Tasha Price, Carol's niece, told the newspaper: "It feels like she's just fallen off the face of the earth."

She said Carol's nine grandchildren have been out looking for her and have left messages on missing posters in the area saying "nanny please come home."Carol is described as a white female, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build and with a pale complexion. She has brown shoulder length hair, often worn in a ponytail.

When last seen she was wearing a khaki coloured parka-style coat with grey fur on the hood, blue jeans and black and white speckled trainers.

She was also carrying a black handbag with a shoulder strap.

Carol is known to frequent Birkenhead and Liverpool city centre and may also have links to Chester.