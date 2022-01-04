Granada's 12th Day of Christmas: Ricky Hatton opens up about mental health

Over the 12 Days of Christmas, we’ll be re-sharing our most watched videos from 2021 so you can look back on some of the year’s biggest stories.

On the 12th Day of Christmas, Granada Reports gives to you; former world champion Ricky Hatton opening up about his struggles with mental health after boxing.

Originally posted in September 2019, this video received 1.6 million views on Facebook this year, taking its overall total to 8.5 million, and was our most watched video of 2021.