Play video

Former Lord Mayor of Manchester Carl Austin-Bhan has been speaking to Tim Scott.

An LGBT+ campaigner has welcomed a scheme to pardon any conviction purely due to consensual homosexual activity - but says more needs to be done.

Manchester's first gay Lord Mayor Carl Austin-Behan was discharged from the air force just 25 years ago, when it was illegal to be gay and serve in the Armed Forces.

"I lost everything. I lost my friends, I lost my job, I lost my home", he said. " I knew it was illegal to be gay in the armed forces, but I didn't want being gay to define me.

"However, because I was kicked out of the armed forces - and the passion that I have for equality - it has defined me."

It comes as the government extends their Disregards and Pardons scheme, which means anyone with convictions for consensual same-sex activity can have their criminal record wiped.

We spoke to Carl last year when he was allowed to re-claim military medals confiscated because of his sexuality.

What do the changes mean?

Currently, just nine former offences are included on a specified list that the Home Office said “largely focused on the repealed offences of buggery and gross indecency between men.”

If someone had been convicted of a crime under these now-scrapped laws, they can apply to have it disregarded – wiped from their criminal record and not be required to be disclosed.

Manchester Pride Credit: PA

But an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill will broaden the criteria to include any repealed or abolished civilian or military offence that was imposed on someone purely for, or due to, consensual same-sex sexual activity.

All those whose cautions and convictions are disregarded under the scheme will also receive an automatic pardon, and anyone who has died before the changes came into place – or up to 12 months afterwards – will be posthumously pardoned.

Carl is now an LGBT+ spokesperson for Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

While he wasn't convicted for having same sex relations, he was thrown out of the RAF and was stripped of his medal for bravery.

Play video

His medal was returned last year but he knows all too well what damage such repressive rules can do to a persons' life and career.

Carl said: "Historically, this goes back nearly 500 years. I welcome this news from Priti Patel but the government needs to accept that there's a lot more still to do - especially with armed forces and veterans.

"The fact that it took them 20 years. The ban was lifted in 2000, but it took them 20 years to apologise.

"It took 21 years for veterans to wear the badges that were stripped from them and now in 2022 we get this news."

Play video

Regarding the new rules, Home Secretary Priti Patel said:“It is only right that where offences have been abolished, convictions for consensual activity between same-sex partners should be disregarded too.

“I hope that expanding the pardons and disregards scheme will go some way to righting the wrongs of the past and to reassuring members of the LGBT community that Britain is one of the safest places in the world to call home."