A 90-year-old podcaster from Lancashire has attracted listeners in 27 countries with a series originally intended only for her family.

Doreen Connolly, from St Annes, began recording her podcast 'Mondays with Milly' during lockdown to chronicle her life for loved ones living across the UK and in Australia.

It has grown an audience of 6000 people beyond those it was meant for.

It’s helped enormously. I was quite lonely, especially when the first lockdown came. It was just meant for the family and then suddenly we got other listeners from 27 different countries. Doreen Connolly, Podcaster

'Mondays with Milly' has 66 episodes spanning nine seasons

The podcast was the brainchild of Doreen's son-in-law in Melbourne, Phill Cristofaro, and he included 'Milly' in the title - the nickname he has for his mother-in-law.

In each episode, Phill interviews Doreen about her experiences across the decades.

Phill Cristofaro spoke to ITV News via videocall from Australia

She’s had me in awe of her life story over many, many years. People of her generation really are the greatest generation as they’ve seen so much change in their lifetime. Phill Cristofaro

After 66 episodes, Doreen has now recorded the final edition of her podcast.

It is available via various streaming services.