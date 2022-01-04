Meet Doreen: The 90-year-old podcaster from Lancashire with a worldwide audience
A 90-year-old podcaster from Lancashire has attracted listeners in 27 countries with a series originally intended only for her family.
Doreen Connolly, from St Annes, began recording her podcast 'Mondays with Milly' during lockdown to chronicle her life for loved ones living across the UK and in Australia.
It has grown an audience of 6000 people beyond those it was meant for.
The podcast was the brainchild of Doreen's son-in-law in Melbourne, Phill Cristofaro, and he included 'Milly' in the title - the nickname he has for his mother-in-law.
In each episode, Phill interviews Doreen about her experiences across the decades.
After 66 episodes, Doreen has now recorded the final edition of her podcast.
It is available via various streaming services.