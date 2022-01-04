Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Wirral

A motorcyclist has died in hospital after a crash in Wirral yesterday.

The man, in his 20s, had been riding a red Honda bike when it was involved in a collision with a silver Toyota Auris.

It happened at the junction of Chester Road and Gayton Lane in Heswall on Monday morning.

Emergency crews and doctors tried to save the biker, who was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but he died of his injuries.

The car driver suffered minor injuries and is now, police say, assisting them with their inquiries.

Officers are asking for witnesses to come forward.