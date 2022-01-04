The death of a pensioner in Blackpool, whose body was discovered on New Year's Day, is now being treated as murder.

Malcolm Frary, 76, was found dead at an address on the town's Eccleston Road at 4.35pm on Saturday. Lancashire Police have not revealed the cause of death but say a post mortem confirms he was murdered.

Detectives are questioning two men, aged 43 and 51, and they are asking anyone who spotted anything unusual in the area on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day to contact them.

They want to hear from people on several streets: Eccleston Road, Harris Street, Horncliffe Road and Woodstock Gardens.

Our investigation into Mr Frary’s death is very much ongoing. I would like to thank the public for their assistance so far but would ask anyone living and passing through these areas on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to think long and hard - did they see any unusual activity or persons acting suspiciously between these dates? Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson, Lancashire Police

Police also want to see any dashcam footage, recorded in the area, from both days.

They say any information, no matter how "small or insignificant" it may seem, could be vital to their investigation.