A flight from Manchester Airport to Faro in Portugal was forced to make an emergency landing in France following reports of a 'fire on board'.

The Ryanair flight, (FR4052) took off from Manchester shortly after 6.30pm on Monday.

But mid journey, it was forced to make an emergency landing in Brest, in western France.

The company said a "minor technical issue caused an unidentified smoke smell in the cabin".

It was expected to land in Faro but had to stop mid journey according to flight tracking websites.

And the flight tracking software also suggested that the plane descended rapidly from 41,000ft to 6,725ft in seven minutes.

It was pictured on the runway with fire crews in attendance.

The Ryanair operated Boeing 737 aircraft was met on the runway by numerous fire trucks and passengers were reportedly escorted onto a bus by French police.

Passengers disembarked the aircraft and were taken to a secure area in Brest airport.

Current coronavirus restrictions state that travelers arriving in France must self-isolate for 48 hours before taking a PCR test.

But an aircraft from London Stansted was arranged to carry the passengers on the remainder of their journey to Faro, following a delay of under three hours, the company said.

Passengers disembarked the aircraft as normal and were taken to a secure area in Brest airport where they were provided with refreshments. An aircraft from London Stansted was arranged to carry the passengers on the remainder of their journey to Faro, following a delay of under 3 hours. Ryanair

Following an inspection of the aircraft by Ryanair engineers, the aircraft was released back to service.