The North West is no stranger to film crews, with the likes of Peaky Blinders and the new Hollywood Batman movie choosing our region as a prime filming location.

Now, Netflix's thriller Stay Close is the latest binge-watchable series which sees Manchester and the North West feature prominently in all the action.

The original Harlan Coben book was set in Atlantic City, but the on-screen adaptation has all been filmed in the UK.

What is the plot to the Netflix thriller?

Stay Close tells the story of a photojournalist, a mum and a homicide detective who are all disturbed by a terrible event from the past.

The team behind The Stranger and Safe on Netflix - Red Production, Nicola Shindler, Harlan Coben, Danny Brocklehurst and Richard Fee - have brought together a classic British cast.

Where was it filmed?

The eight-part series was filmed in locations across the North West of England including Blackpool, Morecambe, St Helens, Runcorn, Manchester and more.

The most distinctive location in Stay Close is a large sculpture of a head, which the show's characters visit several times throughout the series.

It is called ‘Dream’ and is a creation of world-renowned artist Jaume Plensa and is located in St Helens.

It is visible at junction seven on the M62, which is halfway between Liverpool and Manchester.

The book is set in Atlantic City, but the Netflix adaptation switches to UK.

Writers and location directors chose Blackpool as the perfect backdrop for some of the series' scenes.

Stay Close kicks off with a a carnival that begins marching down a beachfront.

Parts of the parade were shot in Blackpool, as well some of the coastal shots. The ferris wheel is the most recognisable landmark for Northerners.

The Shaw family's home is located in Didsbury, Manchester, and the bridge which can be seen in several scenes is the Silver Jubilee Bridge, which crosses the River Mersey between Runcorn and Widnes.

Who stars in Stay Close?

Leading the cast is legendary actor Richard Armitage, who has taken on the role of Ray, a paparazzi photographer.

Cush Jumbo plays the role of Megan, a single mum that is living an ordinary life.

James Nesbitt is taking on the role of Jack, who is one of the other main characters in the series. He plays a detective haunted by a case he has obsessed over for years.

Other actors such as Eddie Izzard, Youssef Kerkour and Sarah Parish also star in the thriller.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch the eight-part series on Netflix.

