CCTV footage has been released of someone police want to speak with after a man was slashed across the face during an 'unprovoked attack' in Liverpool city centre.At around 6:30pm on Wednesday 22 December 2021, a man was assaulted by another man on Paradise Street in Liverpool One.

Police say the victim, who was in his 20s, suffered a deep cut to his face and ran into a nearby shop following the assault.He was taken to hospital for treatment and is now recovering from his injuries.Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they think could help with their investigation.

Detectives would like to speak to this man in relation to an assault in Liverpool ONE. Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Inspector David Jones said: “This man has suffered a serious injury that has left him with a deep lasting scar across his face.

"Thankfully he is now recovering at home, but this was still a horrible unprovoked attack that no one should go through when shopping in Liverpool. “Since the assault we have carried out a number of CCTV and witness enquiries and would like to appeal to anyone who recognises this man or saw the attack whilst out shopping on Paradise Street to come forward and speak to us as we believe they could help with our enquiries.”“If you saw or heard anything significant at around 6.30pm on Wednesday 22 December near Paradise Street please contact police.” Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 21000883233.