'Cowardly' robbers throw pregnant woman to ground to steal car

Play video

Detectives are searching for two "cowardly" robbers who threw a pregnant woman to the ground to steal her car in Tameside.

CCTV footage shows the men attacking the woman, in her 30s, after she got out of her black Audi TTS Quattro on Bond Street in Denton. They also attacked her mother, who is aged in her 50s.

The woman was left lying on the ground as her mother was attacked Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The masked robbers, who police describe as "dangerous," set upon the pair at 5.20pm on 28 December.

Det Sgt Peter Goddard says: "We're desperate to hear from anyone who may have information about this incident, which saw a pregnant woman shockingly thrown to the floor."

It is clear that these offenders are cowardly and dangerous individuals who will try and prey on vulnerable people in the street regardless of their surroundings or the time of day and we are doing all we can to catch them. Det Sgt Peter Goddard, Greater Manchester Police

Once the robbers had stolen the keys they sped off in the woman's car, driving onto Hyde Road towards Hyde.

Officers want to hear from anyone who spotted the Audi, has dashcam footage of it or recognises the robbers in the CCTV footage.