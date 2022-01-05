A struggling animal sanctuary is facing the difficult decision of euthanising some of its animals due to lack of funding.

Hugo’s Small Animal Rescue and Sanctuary in Staining, near Blackpool, said if funding is not secured by next month then the centre will be forced to close.

Bailey Lister, founder of the sanctuary, said they have 87 animals, spend £400 a month to look after them and an additional £700 per month on vet bills.

Credit: Hugo’s Small Animal Rescue

He said: “Due to some of the animals having behavioural and medical issues, it’s not just as simple as finding them a new home or a new sanctuary.

“We have crows that are blind or can’t fly and birds of prey that have bonded to our staff so if we took them away, it would really affect them mentally.

“That’s why if we close down, then we may have to euthanise these animals and that’s obviously not something we even want to consider as an option.”

Bailey, 18, says they are struggling to re-home animals due to a Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 outbreak amongst the rabbit population. This is halting adoptions.

Credit: Hugo’s Small Animal Rescue

He said: “We have 20 rabbits in the sanctuary at the moment which is a lot more than we’d usually have as a lot of them have had to quarantine for four months to avoid the disease.

"RHVD II causes the rabbits to bleed internally which is a truly horrible way for them to pass away - we’ve lost four rabbits in the last four months.”

Bailey has always relied on public donations, however due to the current climate and people struggling to donate, the sanctuary has found itself struggling financially.

You can donate to Hugo’s Small Animal Rescue and Sanctuary by giving what you can on their Just Giving page, their PayPal account or by purchasing something on their Amazon Wish List for the animals