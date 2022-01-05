A man has been charged with murder of after a man was found dead at his home in Liverpool.Emergency services were called to the house on Woodhall Road, in Old Swan, on December 29 to reports of a domestic incident.Officers arrived shortly before midnight and found a 79-year-old man dead at the scene.Anthony "Tony" Lavender had suffered a head injury and a 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.Merseyside Police has now confirmed that David Lavender has been charged with his murder.

Flowers have been left outside of Mr Lavender's house after his death and his family have released a statement in tribute to his life.It said: “Tony, our beloved brother and uncle, should have celebrated his 80th birthday today, but tragically, it was not to be.“Tony was a kind and generous man who lived his life to the full and will be missed by all those who knew him.“As a family, we would like to extend our thanks to the officers and paramedics who tried to save Tony, and to say thank you to his friends and neighbours for their beautiful words and the floral tributes left for him.“We will make sure that Tony is not forgotten.”