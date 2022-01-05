A man has been Tasered after gaining entry to Oldham police station and allegedly assaulting an officer.Greater Manchester Police said a man entered the station on Barn Street and attacked an officer just before 10pm on Tuesday.A number of streets in the town centre were sealed off and nearby buildings were evacuated as specialist officers examined a suspicious vehicle after the incident.

Cordons were in place on Rochdale Road, George Street, King Street and Back King Street amongst others.One witness, who had been in the HFC Oldham takeaway on George Street, said: "We were just sat at the takeaway and the next minute we see a police officer who rushed over to tell us we had to leave as soon as possible."

A GMP spokesperson said: "Just before 10pm on Tuesday 4 January 2022, a male gained entry to the grounds of Oldham Police Station."The male was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, assault of a police officer and being found on enclosed premises. During the arrest the male was Tasered."A vehicle found nearby is believed to belong to the man."A precautionary cordon is in place while the contents of the vehicle are examined by specialist GMP officers."A number of road closures are in place and some premises have been evacuated."