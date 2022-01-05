Mia the fluffy feline from Salford is officially the UK's top TikTok cat
Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Tasha Kacheri
A fluffy feline from Salford has been officially named as the UK's top cat.
Cat Mia's TikTok videos showing her navigating obstacle courses have delighted TikTok viewers all year, now one of her videos has been named the UK's most watched.
People watched Mia's video more than 184 million times in 2021.
An achievement that her owners Iuliia Ianchenko and Dmytro Vnukov are very proud of.
The couple got Mia in October 2020 during lockdown and Iuliia started making videos and taking pictures of the fluffy ball of fur for their friends and family.
They then began to create obstacle courses to help keep Mia fit, before deciding to film them and put them on the video sharing platform TikTok.
As Mia's following grew Iullia kept making videos.
Iuliia creates all the videos herself and even teaches Mia some incredible tricks, but the family say despite Mia's new found celebrity, she is first and foremost a family cat.
The couple are now hoping to get a second cat to keep Mia company and a parrot to add to their family and make lots more videos.