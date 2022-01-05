Play video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Tasha Kacheri

A fluffy feline from Salford has been officially named as the UK's top cat.

Cat Mia's TikTok videos showing her navigating obstacle courses have delighted TikTok viewers all year, now one of her videos has been named the UK's most watched.

184 million people watched Mia's video in 2021

People watched Mia's video more than 184 million times in 2021.

An achievement that her owners Iuliia Ianchenko and Dmytro Vnukov are very proud of.

It's wonderful to see [that] people like our cat and our videos and that our videos bring a lot of happiness to them. Iuliia Ianchenko, Cat owner and video creator

Mia's owners originally started making obstacle courses as a way of keeping her fit and active.

The couple got Mia in October 2020 during lockdown and Iuliia started making videos and taking pictures of the fluffy ball of fur for their friends and family.

They then began to create obstacle courses to help keep Mia fit, before deciding to film them and put them on the video sharing platform TikTok.

As Mia's following grew Iullia kept making videos.

When you read lots of comments about people who tell you that you made their day... thats probably the best part because thats the comments that just make you smile. Dmytro Vnukov, Mia's owner

Iuliia creates all the videos herself and even teaches Mia some incredible tricks, but the family say despite Mia's new found celebrity, she is first and foremost a family cat.

The couple are now hoping to get a second cat to keep Mia company and a parrot to add to their family and make lots more videos.