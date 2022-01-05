Police have seized 15kg of cannabis found hidden inside a false wall at a flat in Liverpool.

Officers searched the property in West Derby after a 65-year-old man, from Liverpool, was arrested by Hampshire Police on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

They found the cannabis at 4pm on 4 January.

Senior officers say the "large amount" was a "fantastic find" Credit: Merseyside Police

The suspect has now been taken to a police station in Merseyside for questioning.

Detectives say they are liaising with colleagues in Hampshire over the find at the flat.

This was a fantastic find by our officers after a lengthy and thorough search revealed three large packages of cannabis hidden behind a false wall of a flat that was also disguised with clutter. Chief Inspector Paul Sutcliffe, Merseyside Police

Chief Inspector Paul Sutcliffe added: "We know the misery drugs can cause on our communities and we will continue our relentless approach to take them off our streets."