Police seize 'large amount' of cannabis hidden behind false wall in Liverpool flat
Police have seized 15kg of cannabis found hidden inside a false wall at a flat in Liverpool.
Officers searched the property in West Derby after a 65-year-old man, from Liverpool, was arrested by Hampshire Police on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
They found the cannabis at 4pm on 4 January.
The suspect has now been taken to a police station in Merseyside for questioning.
Detectives say they are liaising with colleagues in Hampshire over the find at the flat.
Chief Inspector Paul Sutcliffe added: "We know the misery drugs can cause on our communities and we will continue our relentless approach to take them off our streets."