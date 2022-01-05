Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Christmas Day hit and run
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a hit and run in Birkenhead on Christmas Day.
Police took the 18-year-old man into custody after a crash between a scrambler bike and an unknown vehicle left another teenager with "life-changing" injuries. The vehicle did not stop.
It happened on the town's Hoylake Road at around 12.45pm on December 25. An air ambulance flew the bike rider, who is also a teenager, to hospital.
Officers arrested the 18-year-old on suspicion of murder and causing serious injury by driving. He has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Medics are still treating the victim in hospital.