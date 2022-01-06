Burnley football club have announced their manager Sean Dyche has tested positive for Covid.

It'll mean the 50 year old will miss his side's FA Cup third-round tie against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Premier League club said Dyche was following "mandatory self-isolation protocols" after testing positive on Tuesday.

There is no suggestion that there has been a wider outbreak at the club, who have had three games postponed because of Covid cases at other clubs.

Since the beginning of December 17 top-flight games have been postponed in England.

Yesterday it was announced that the Carabao Cup semi-final, due to take place on Thursday, will be postponed because of an outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid among the Liverpool squad. They were due to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

14,250 Covid tests carried out on Premier League players and staff

94 positive results between December 27th and January 2nd

There has been a fall in the number of positive tests among those working in Premier League football, the previous week had shown 103 had Covid.

As Ian Woan takes charge Burnley have also given fans details of the staging of their postponed match against Watford.

It will now be played on January 18 at their home ground Turf Moor

