Families, politicians and celebrities have called for a new law to prevent miscarriages of justice like those suffered after the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

It is hoped the proposed Hillsborough Law will change to the justice system to prevent others going through what the families involved experienced.

Changes include forcing public authorities like the police to be proactively honest if anything went wrong, while also providing ordinary people with a legal body, funded by the taxpayer, to fight for their cause in court.

Ninety-seven men, women and children died in the tragedy at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in Sheffield on 15 April 1989.

It comes at the end of a week when ITV screened the powerful drama Anne, about one mother's fight to find the truth and get justice after her son was killed at Hillsborough.

Families who got little accountability following Hillsborough say they are resolute that others should not suffer future injustices.

Margaret Aspinall, who lost her son James at Hillsborough, said: "The whole system is morally wrong, corrupt and things have got to change. I'm not asking, I'm demanding that there should be a Hillsborough Law."

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham told Granada Reports presenters Ann O'Connor and Gamal Fahnbulleh a Hillsborough Law would have massive implications for bereaved families and survivors seeking justice.

The live stream event - Hillsborough Law Now - was hosted by the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Liverpool region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram.

Outlining his reasons for the law, Steve Rotheram said: "There's a huge imbalance in the British legal system. It's in favour of those people who can most afford to defend actions.

"People don't have to go through what the Hillsborough families had to endure for 30 years."

The event was live-streamed with celebrities, politicians and families of those who have lost loved ones joining.

They were also joined online by a host of celebrities and politicians, including former prime ministers Gordon Brown and Theresa May, who gave their support for key changes to the legal system.

Mr Brown ordered the creation of the Hillsborough Independent Panel, which in 2012 went on to reveal police failings and eventually led to the quashing of the accidental verdicts from the first inquests

Speaking at the online event, held at the People’s Museum in Manchester, Mr Brown said: "No-one should ever have to go through what all Hillsborough families have had to live through.

"No-one should be kept in the dark by bureaucratic indifference and deceitful lies like your families were kept in the dark.

"No group of families should ever again have to walk alone.

"I say that an injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere and to protect all, we need the Hillsborough Law now."

Bereaved families from the Grenfell Tower fire and the Manchester Arena terror attack also spoke to support changes to the legal system.

Adel Chaoui, of campaign group Grenfell United, said: "If you are happy to accept and prosecute tax payer public money. You must accept the same public body responsibility and accountability.

"That means freedom of information and all that entails in the Hillsborough Law."

The basis of the law is based on the review of the experiences of the Hillsborough families by former Bishop of Liverpool the Right Reverend James Jones - called ‘The Patronising Disposition of Unaccountable Power’.

The report, published in 2017, triggered the new inquests, and detailed 25 recommendations to reform the system, including a duty of candour for all police officers and publicly-funded legal representation for families at inquests.

The Right Reverend James Jones said: "For bereaved families to come to a contested inquest. Legally defenseless is manifestly unjust, and I hope that the government, in its response to the report, will recognize that this present situation is an affront to natural justice."

The government has yet to respond.

