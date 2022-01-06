Pep Guardiola has testing positive for Covid-19 as part of a major outbreak at Manchester City.

The club have confirmed 21 members of the first-team bubble have tested positive, including the manager and assistant manager Juanma Lillo.

They say 14 backroom staff and seven first-team players are self-isolating.

City insist that their third-round tie against Swindon will still go ahead on Friday evening despite the outbreak.

The club say assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team.

The club released a statement on Twitter which said: "Pep Guardiola will miss tomorrow evening’s FA Cup trip to Swindon Town after testing positive for Covid-19.

"The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble.

"This brings the number of those isolating for Covid related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff and seven are first-team players.

"Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team for the trip to Swindon."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Burnley boss Sean Dyche are also isolating after testing positive for coronavirus in the last seven days.

