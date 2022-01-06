Play video

Report by Granada Reports journalist Sarah Rogers

The British Medical Association has launched a campaign to urge politicians to close the gap in life expectancy between areas of the North West and parts of London.

Researchers from Imperial College London recently found that there is a 27-year gap between the life expectancy of a man living in Kensington and Chelsea and Blackpool.

The life expectancy recorded for men in Blackpool in 2019 was 0.4 years lower than it was in 2002, the biggest drop in the country for males. Imperial College London

Life expectancy for men was falling in Blackpool even before Covid 19 saw mass vaccinations at the Winter Gardens Credit: PA

93 average age man in Kensington and Chelsea borough in London lives to

68 life expectancy of man living in Blackpool

We asked people living in Blackpool what they thought of the figures and the campaign to change them.

Problems with poverty, poor diet and smoking rates have long been documented about the Lancashire resort. Now the doctors' union the British Medical Association says the health of areas like Blackpool should be a political issue not a matter of choice.

Professor Neena Modi, the BMA president is launching the President’s Project which calls for the government to mandate that health be considered in every policy.

The BMA says the social, economic and political environment in which our children grow up will determine the future health of the nation.

The Imperial College research showed communities with the lowest life expectancy were typically located in urban areas in the North, including Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool and Blackpool.

Communities with the highest life expectancies were often based in London and the surrounding home counties.