Drivers are being urged to be prepared before setting out on journeys as the Met Office issues a yellow snow and ice across the North West.

A severe National Highways warning for snow is in place between 10am on Thursday 6 January and 6pm 7 January as a band of rain and strong winds move east, bringing risk of snow.

Routes above 200m are most likely to be affected, including the M62 over the Pennines and the A628 Woodhead Pass.

National Highways say gritting teams will be working "around the clock" to treat roads and keep them free from disruption.

Jeremy Phillips, National Highways Head of Road Safety, said: "Gritters are out treating our routes around the clock but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

"If you need to travel in the morning, make sure you keep your distance and reduce your speed because, even in conditions that seem normal and the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh salt has not been worked into the carriageway. "

What to pack in a winter car kit

As well as planning journeys accordingly, and monitoring weather reports, it is advised drivers also carry a snow, or winter, car kit.

It should contain: