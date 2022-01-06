The epicentre of the current Covid outbreak has moved from London to the North West which now has the highest rate of coronavirus cases in the UK per 100,000 people.

The figures were included in the UK Health Security Agency's (UKHSA) latest surveillance report, published on Thursday.

While the capital recorded a sharp rise in cases just before Christmas - seen on the below graph at around week 50 - those numbers have since fallen, as those in the North West continue to rise.

Cases in other English regions, aside from London, can also be seen to be accelerating on the graph, but the rate is highest in the North West.

Credit: UK Health Security Agency's (UKHSA)

Thousands of new cases were recorded across the region in the seven days up to January 2, including 11,990 in Liverpool and 10,851 in Manchester.

It's a trend that's been seen across the country with 179,756 new cases detected in the last 24 hours.

Earlier this week, 17 hospitals across Greater Manchester had to put routine surgeries and appointments on hold due to Covid.

Critical incidents were also declared at a number of the region's NHS Trusts due to staff shortages.

The Greater Manchester Combined Authority said, in some hospitals, more than one in five patients have the virus and around 15% of hospital staff are off ill with coronavirus or are isolating due to close-contact with those who have tested positive.

The amount of new cases in the Granada region in the seven days up to January 2:

St Helens - 5,102

Knowsley - 4,292

Wirral - 9,046

Halton - 3,513

Wigan - 8,866

Sefton - 7,108

South Ribble - 2,832

Chorley - 2,940

West Lancashire - 2,823

Salford - 6,429

Warrington - 5,030

Liverpool - 11,990

Stockport - 6,953

Burnley - 2,107

Tameside - 5,353

Hyndburn - 1,905

Ribble Valley - 1,421

Blackpool - 3,169

Cheshire West and Chester - 7,686

Rochdale - 4,897

Oldham - 5,170

Trafford - 5,117

Bury - 4,064

Fylde - 1,713

Bolton - 6,038

Wyre - 2,335

Blackburn with Darwen - 3,034

Cheshire East - 7,714

Manchester - 10,851

Preston - 1,791

Rossendale - 1,375

Pendle - 1,722

Lancaster - 2,740

