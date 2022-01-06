Epicentre of latest Covid outbreak moves from London to North West as NHS pressures continue
The epicentre of the current Covid outbreak has moved from London to the North West which now has the highest rate of coronavirus cases in the UK per 100,000 people.
The figures were included in the UK Health Security Agency's (UKHSA) latest surveillance report, published on Thursday.
While the capital recorded a sharp rise in cases just before Christmas - seen on the below graph at around week 50 - those numbers have since fallen, as those in the North West continue to rise.
Cases in other English regions, aside from London, can also be seen to be accelerating on the graph, but the rate is highest in the North West.
Thousands of new cases were recorded across the region in the seven days up to January 2, including 11,990 in Liverpool and 10,851 in Manchester.
It's a trend that's been seen across the country with 179,756 new cases detected in the last 24 hours.
Earlier this week, 17 hospitals across Greater Manchester had to put routine surgeries and appointments on hold due to Covid.
Critical incidents were also declared at a number of the region's NHS Trusts due to staff shortages.
The Greater Manchester Combined Authority said, in some hospitals, more than one in five patients have the virus and around 15% of hospital staff are off ill with coronavirus or are isolating due to close-contact with those who have tested positive.
The amount of new cases in the Granada region in the seven days up to January 2:
St Helens - 5,102
Knowsley - 4,292
Wirral - 9,046
Halton - 3,513
Wigan - 8,866
Sefton - 7,108
South Ribble - 2,832
Chorley - 2,940
West Lancashire - 2,823
Salford - 6,429
Warrington - 5,030
Liverpool - 11,990
Stockport - 6,953
Burnley - 2,107
Tameside - 5,353
Hyndburn - 1,905
Ribble Valley - 1,421
Blackpool - 3,169
Cheshire West and Chester - 7,686
Rochdale - 4,897
Oldham - 5,170
Trafford - 5,117
Bury - 4,064
Fylde - 1,713
Bolton - 6,038
Wyre - 2,335
Blackburn with Darwen - 3,034
Cheshire East - 7,714
Manchester - 10,851
Preston - 1,791
Rossendale - 1,375
Pendle - 1,722
Lancaster - 2,740
