Tributes have been paid to a father-of-four who died after being hit by a car on the M67 in Tameside.

Chris Gaffney, 34, died at about 8pm on Sunday January 2.His family have said he will be missed "by us all" and that "Chris' death has completely devastated our lives and we are suffering from our tragic loss."

The statement goes on: "Chris was a real joker, he was so funny with a cheeky grin. He would help anyone he could and was a real softy."He was a hard worker and loved spending time with his four children, his family and his friends."Chris will be deeply missed by us all - his parents, sisters, children and partner."

The 34-year-old was struck by a vehicle while walking on the M67, near Hyde. Credit: Google Maps

Detectives from Greater Manchester Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the death.A driver stopped to help police but no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."We would appeal to anyone who saw or was with Chris between 6pm and 8pm on Sunday 2 January to get in touch with the police as we need to understand how and why Chris came to be on the motorway,” said Emma Kennedy, from GMP's Serious Collision Investigation.

Can you help?