The footballer Marcus Rashford and chef Tom Kerridge say they are "delighted" after their campaign to help tackle food poverty hit a huge milestone.

The pair launched the Full Time Meals campaign for food redistribution charity FareShare in April 2021 and have now raised just under £200,000.

The money will allow the charity to provide an extra 750,000 meals to people in food poverty.

The Michelin-star chef Kerridge designed 52 recipes, including a Christmas dinner for £10.

The pair, who are amazed at the milestone, said they were inspired to join forces because of personal experiences of growing up in households on low incomes.

Marcus Rashford MBE said: “It’s been another strange and challenging Christmas period for people all over the country so it’s amazing to see so many continue to club together to find a little something to give.

"Empathy and compassion are exactly what we need and it’s amazing to see so many making a difference. A huge thank you from me to you.”

The United striker forced the government to extend free school meal provision for hard-up children in 2020 and has continued work to raise money and awareness for those in need.

Award winning chef Tom Kerridge has said: “It’s absolutely outstanding that 750,000 meals has been raised for FareShare through the Full Time Meals campaign.

"I’m delighted and can’t thank everyone enough for their support, especially at this time of year when spending time with family and friends is so important.

"It really highlights how important food is for connecting people.”