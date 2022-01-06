Man charged with New Year's Day murder in Blackpool

A man's been charged with the murder of a 76 year old man found dead on New Year's Day in Blackpool.

Malcolm Frary's body was found by police called to a house in Eccleston Road around 4.35pm on January 1st.

The force says a post mortem examination has shown the victim was strangled.

Two men were arrested, one has been charged with Mr Frary's murder.

43 year old Ian Dunne from Withnell Road in Blackpool is due before magistrates.

A man aged 51 has been released under investigation.

Detectives are appealing for information and want to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Eccleston Road and Harris Street as well as Horncliffe Road and Woodstock Gardens in South Shore on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

They've asked anyone with dashboard camera footage from the relevant places and times to upload them to the Major Incident Public Portal.https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020121W10-PO1