A five-year-old who died in an incident on New Year's Eve was a "happy, funny and cheeky little boy", his father has said.

Dylan Scanlon was pronounced dead by emergency services on Elm Road just after 6:20pm on New Year's Eve.

A woman in her 30s has been detained under the Mental Health Act, Greater Manchester Police said.

Paying tribute to his son, Dylan's father said he was his "best mate" and that he will be "missed by all family and friends, especially his brother", who he "absolutely adored"

"He was a happy, funny and cheeky little boy, who was full of excitement - especially about doing new things", he said in his tribute."Dylan loved going to school, playing with his friends and dogs and going for drives with me to parks and lakes.

"He loved being at the lake but not walking around it - he was there for the ice cream, a ride on daddy's shoulders and a McDonald's on the way home.

"His favourite times of year were Christmas and his birthday - he knew he'd be spoiled."I've been looking through memories on my phone - videos of him crawling and learning how to walk.

"I will always remember his face when I got home from work - he was always happy to see me and I loved spending any time with him that I could."Dylan will be sadly missed by all family and friends, especially his brother, who he loved and absolutely adored.

"I loved watching them playing with each other, looking after each other and just doing what brothers do."On behalf of my family, I ask people to respect our privacy."

Officers say an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dylan's death is ongoing.