A man has been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old who was stabbed in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to reports of two stabbings within hours of each other in the Haliwell area of Bolton on 11 December 2021.

Tyrone Williamson died of his injuries in hospital after a stabbing on Battenberg Road.

Two hours later a 41-year-old man was attacked on Lincoln Road nearby and taken to hospital with serious injuries, Greater Manchester Police said.

Credit: MEN

Anthony Derek George, of no fixed address, has been charged with the murder of Mr Williamson.

The 41-year-old will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on 7 January 2022.

Four men - aged 21, 27, 28 and 29 - have been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Lincoln Road incident including:

Roy Meanly, of Rowena Street, Farnworth;

Nathan Carney-Williamson, of Battenberg Road, Bolton;

Jason Wilding, of Withington Road, Whalley Range, Manchester;

Adam Disa Green, of no fixed abode.

They will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on 19 January.

Anyone with information or footage can submit it directly to the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP21S40-PO1.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.