A man is in a serious condition and two people have been arrested after a stabbing outside a hotel in Liverpool.

Police are at the scene at the Adelphi Hotel, on Ranelagh Street, after a man was attacked at 2:40am this morning. (7 January)

Officers say an alteration led to the man being stabbed in the stomach. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The stabbing took place outside the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman at an aparthotel on Fairclough Street, a short distance away.They have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault and they have been taken into custody for questioning.

A cordon has been put in place and officers this morning are standing guard outside the hotel.

Extensive CCTV, witness and forensic enquiries are ongoing to locate another man and woman who were reported to have left the scene.

Police stand guard outside of the Adelphi Hotel where a man was stabbed in the early hours of January 7. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Chief Inspector Rob Ross said: “If you were in the area near the Adelphi Hotel this morning and witnessed the incident, or saw anything or anyone suspicious then please get in touch.

"Any information you hold could be vital to our investigation. “Please tell us what you know and we will take action to remove dangerous weapons and those who use them from our streets.”