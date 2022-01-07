Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy who is accused of a series of serious sex offences has been released on bail.

Mendy, 27, has been in custody for 134 days since he was arrested and charged with the offences against young women on 26 August.

He was held at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool but had recently been transferred to HMP Manchester.

At a private hearing at Chester Crown Court Judge Patrick Thompson granted the footballer bail.

He had been due to go on trial this month, but the trial has now been put back to June at the earliest.

The French international has been bailed until 24 January, for a further pre-trial hearing.

Mendy is accused of eight offences against five different women including seven counts of rape relating to four women and one count of sexual assault.