Pedestrian dies after being hit by two cars in Manchester

A man has died after being hit by two cars in Manchester last night.

The 48-year-old pedestrian was struck by one car on Chorlton Road in Hulme just after 6pm. He was then hit by another vehicle going in the opposite direction.

Emergency crews tried to save him but he died at the scene.

Police sealed off Chorlton Road and surrounding streets Credit: MEN Media

Both cars stopped after the incident and the drivers are helping police with their inquiries. No arrests have been made.

Several roads in the area were closed as specialist officers, who investigate serious collisions, scoured the road surface for evidence.

Greater Manchester Police say it is a "tragic incident where a man has sadly lost his life" and their "thoughts are with his family."