You've heard of the Calendar Girls, now it's the boys turn!

Play video

Video report by Caroline Whitmore

You may well remember the Calendar Girls, the film about women from Yorkshire who stripped off for a calendar to raise money for leukaemia research.

The original Calendar Girls who raised money for cancer research

Well, now meet the Calendar BOYS. They're from the village of Water in Lancashire's Rossendale Valley.

As with their female forbears, they're raising money for a serious cause - in this case the prevention of suicide- especially in the local area.

But there have been plenty of smiles along the way.