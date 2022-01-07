You've heard of the Calendar Girls, now it's the boys turn!
Video report by Caroline Whitmore
You may well remember the Calendar Girls, the film about women from Yorkshire who stripped off for a calendar to raise money for leukaemia research.
Well, now meet the Calendar BOYS. They're from the village of Water in Lancashire's Rossendale Valley.
As with their female forbears, they're raising money for a serious cause - in this case the prevention of suicide- especially in the local area.
But there have been plenty of smiles along the way.