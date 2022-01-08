'Concerning' rise in Omicron cases across North West, expert warns

A rise in Omicron cases and hospital admissions in the North West is "concerning," according to an expert in how viruses spread.

Dr Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Modelling Group says: "Most other parts of the country are about two to three weeks behind where London is in their epidemic profile.

"Particularly concerning is the North East and the North West - if you look at hospital admissions in those two regions they are going up, also the Midlands, where I live, that's also a little bit concerning, so it is a worry."

Case rates in some North West boroughs are among the highest in the UK Credit: PA

Over the past week, community transmission rates for the virus across the North West has seen 1 in 15 people testing positive for COVID-19.

The NHS in the North West is urging anyone who has yet to have their third dose booster of the Covid vaccine to book their appointment, as admissions to hospital soar.

Dr David Levy, Medical Director for the NHS in the North West said:"Unfortunately the majority of people being admitted to hospital have either not had their booster or have not had the full course of the vaccine. Getting the third dose of the vaccine reduces your chances of becoming seriously ill if you catch this Omicron variant of the Covid virus."

"Not only does Omicron mean more patients to treat, but as rates of infection rise in our community, the impact is being felt on our own staff meaning we have less staff to treat the rising numbers of patients admitted to our hospitals with Covid-19. That impact is being felt in hospitals across the country, and acutely in the North West where some hospitals have already taken the difficult decision to pause some non-urgent surgery and appointments due to the rising impact of Covid-19."

In the past week, the number of people in hospital with Covid has doubled, shooting up to over two and a half thousand people. Credit: PA

Barrow-in-Furness currently has the third-highest Covid rate in the UK. Knowsley, St Helens, Wirral and Wigan and Halton are all among the highest 15 areas.

Dr Tildesley says "it doesn’t sound all doom and gloom" though. Omicron, he explains, may be the "first ray of light."

He points out that hospital stays are shorter, symptoms "appear to be a little bit milder" and this is being seen "consistently" with the variant.