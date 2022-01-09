Police have arrested a man on suspicion of child abduction after an alleged attempt to lead a four-year-old girl away from a pub.

The suspect was challenged by a parent in the Cheshire Cheese pub in Middlewich at 8pm on Saturday.

Officers say members of the public detained the man on the street outside before they arrived. The 51-year-old man, from Middlewich, is now in custody.

The girl was physically unharmed in the incident, Cheshire Police confirmed.

Chief Inspector Claire Jesson said: "While this was a very concerning incident, this was isolated and the suspect was swiftly arrested.

"I’d like to thank those who intervened and prevented the suspect from leaving the area. We have increased patrols to provide reassurance and the family are being supported by officers."