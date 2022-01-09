Government plans to impose security duty on venues after Manchester Arena terror attack
Venues would have a legal security duty to be prepared for a terror attack, in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing, under new Government plans.
The proposals will be unveiled on Monday. It follows a consultation into what type of venue should be bound by the so-called Protect Duty in the wake of the May 2017 atrocity.
Figen Murray, mother of 29-year-old Arena victim Martyn Hett, has campaigned for 'Martyn's Law' to legally enshrine such a duty.
After his death, she began pushing for a change in the law when she realised providing security at certain venues was "an option" rather than a requirement.
Ms Murray says she is "very happy" that what she has worked for has finally "come to fruition."
The Home Secretary, Priti Patel, will detail the plans tomorrow.
She says: "Following the tragic attack at the Manchester Arena, we have worked closely with Figen Murray, victims' groups and partners to develop proposals to improve protective security around the country."