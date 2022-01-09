Hundreds of bus drivers strike in Manchester over pay and conditions
A two-day strike by hundreds of bus drivers is underway in Manchester, in dispute over pay and conditions.
Around 300 drivers, who work for First Manchester, are walking out today and tomorrow. Their union, Unite, believes the company did not offer a "reasonable" deal.
The union says a key sticking point was the company's refusal to backdate any pay rise to August.
First Manchester has apologised to customers for "the disruption and inconvenience this will cause" and that it is "disappointed" the strike is taking place.
The bus firm says it is continuing discussions with union representatives to try to prevent further industrial action.
Unite has more strikes planned for January 18, 20, 24 and 26.