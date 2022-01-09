Play video

'What we are asking is... to keep them safe from terrorist attacks': Figen Murray outlines the importance of Martyn's Law

The mother of a Manchester Arena Attack victim says a law she has campaigned for is coming to "fruition" with new Government plans.

Figen Murray's son Martyn Hett was killed in the bombing. She has long pushed the authorities to ensure venues have a legal duty to provide security.

The Government will unveil their proposals today, which include a requirement for some public places to be prepared for a terror attack.

It comes after a consultation into what sort of venue should be bound by the so-called Protect Duty, in the wake of the May 2017 atrocity.

"Absolutely everything I do since Martyn died is purely for the purposes to avoid other families from going through what we as a family have gone through," Ms Murray told ITV News.

"What we are asking is that legislation is put in place so that venues, publicly accessible locations, have a duty of care towards the public and the staff to keep them safe from terrorist attacks."

Home Secretary Priti Patel is due to detail the plans later.

Ms Patel says ministers have worked closely with Martyn's mother to develop them.