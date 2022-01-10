An army of Bury fans hope to resurrect the club after take over

Play video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports Sports Correspondent David Chisnall

Fans of Bury FC are daring to dream of league football again.

They have been back inside Gigg Lane for the first time in two and half years.

After the club was expelled from the football league 3 years ago, the ground has been empty and has fallen victim to vandals.

Vandals knocked holes in the walls inside Gigg Lane

Now contracts have been exchanged for the purchase of the stadium by a fan-led consortium, as the dream to resurrect a club dating back to 1885, takes another huge step closer.

Despite the broken walls and smashed windows, there is delight from lifelong Bury FC fans that Gigg Lane with its long and rich history now has a future.

Vandal damage at Gigg Lane

Financial support from a group of wealthy backers plus money from the government has helped the fans consortium pay for the takeover of Bury FC.

It's not been an easy journey and more difficult miles lie ahead.

Math Pickup from Est 1885 Supporters Group says 'there's so much work to be done but we can't stop now, we've got it all in hand, with dedicated Bury fans who want to see this through.'

Ian Harrop has been supporting the club since he was 5 years old.

It feels absolutely fantastic to be back in my seat. I want to be able to bring my grandson down again, he loved Bury FC and just to be able be back supporting the club would be fantastic Ian Harrop

With the takeover due to be completed by the end of the month an army of volunteers have already offered their services to help restore and repair Gigg Lane.

They hope the new fan owned club will once again ensure the club take its place at the heart of the community again.