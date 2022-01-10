A ferry port in Liverpool is to be renamed after the legend singer-songwriter Gerry Marsden.

The Mersey Ferry terminal at Pier Head will now be called the Liverpool Gerry Marsden Ferry Terminal.Gerry, who was the frontman for the 1960s beat group Gerry and the Pacemakers, died in January 2021 at the age of 78.

Gerry Marsden died in January 2021 at the age of 78. Credit: PA

He will forever be associated with the terminal because of his song Ferry Cross The Mersey, a famous anthem released in 1964, and the musical released the following year.The song is still played on Mersey Ferry River Explorer Cruises every day, celebrating the historic link between Gerry and the ferries which has endured for more than five decades.He was also given the honorary Freedom of the Ferries award in 1985 in recognition of this connection.

The terminal will now be called Liverpool Gerry Marsden Ferry Terminal. Credit: PA

A meeting of the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority transport committee will be asked to endorse the re-naming at its meeting on Thursday (January 13), with a re-naming ceremony to take place later this year.Gerry's daughter Yvette Marbeck said: "Dad would be honoured and humbled at the suggestion of renaming the ferry terminal after him.

"The public response has been overwhelmingly positive, and our family are very grateful for the kindness and support we have received from the people of the Liverpool City Region."

Metro Mayor of Liverpool Steve Rotheram. Credit: PA

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said: "Gerry was a truly iconic figure whose music helped put our region on the cultural map. His words have forever immortalised our famous Mersey Ferry in the minds of so many around the world."I can think of no more fitting celebration of his life and impact than naming our Pier Head ferry terminal after the great man and I'm very pleased that people across our city region agree."We look forward to welcoming local people and visitors from across the globe to Gerry Marsden Ferry Terminal where his name – like his music – will live on for generations."