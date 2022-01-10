Play video

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Andy Bonner

A football club that straddles the England-Wales border has been warned it may have broken Welsh Covid rules by allowing fans at matches - despite playing in an English league.

Chester FC hosted two home fixtures - against AFC Telford and AFC Fylde - in front of 2,000-plus crowds at Christmas.

But as its ground, Bumpers Lane, crosses the England and Wales border the Welsh government claim the club was subject to Wales' Covid rules, which effectively ban crowds from matches.

Rules capping the number of spectators at events in Wales took effect on 26 December.

The only entrance to the site is in England, the only way in is in England, so we have always been registered in England and under English control until last week. Chester FC Chairman Andy Morris

However, club bosses argue Chester FC is an English club, playing in an English league, and so would expect that English rules would apply.

They added if subjected to Welsh rules, barring fans from the stadium, the club could be at risk of going bust, and urged all involved to use "common sense".

Chester bosses said they could go bust if fans are barred from the stadium. Credit: Google Maps

The Welsh government say "as a club based in Wales", Chester FC would be eligible for support because of crowd restrictions.

But, adding to the confusion, Chester insists it had been told it was not eligible for financial support - as it is an English club.

Chester FC was warned by North Wales Police and Flintshire council about playing further home matches with crowds in the stadium while Covid restrictions on spectator numbers are in place.

Club chairman Andy Morris warned: "The consequences are huge. We're a community football club and if we have to go behind closed doors, the entire future of this football club is placed in doubt.

"The only entrance to the site is in England, the only way in is in England, so we have always been registered in England and under English control until last week."

While the club received a £25,000 business support grant from Flintshire council, Mr Morris said this was because the bar area was in Wales, and it was a UK government support grant for the hospitality sector.

On Sunday 9 January, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart waded into the row.

He tweeted: "Don't understand the confusion with Chester FC & whether they fall foul of Welsh gov Covid rules.

"They're in the English league, under Cheshire W & Chester Council, policed by Cheshire Constabulary.

"They don't even receive Welsh gov financial aid. Any chance of some common sense?"

Before the pandemic club chairman Mr Morris said the significance of the stadium's unique location had been regarded as little more than the answer to a common quiz question.

On Saturday he said the ground's location was no longer a joke and "had become a very real problem".

It is not the first time the club has been bogged down by Covid rules.

Club chairman Mr Morris said the ground's location "had become a very real problem".

In October 2020 a cinema event was held close to the club, but ran into issues as the club's toilets were on the Welsh side of the border, where a firebreak lockdown was taking place.

A Welsh government spokesman said talks were held on Sunday and would continue on Monday.

"Throughout the pandemic we have followed scientific and public health advice to keep people safe. We have introduced additional restrictions on sporting events in Wales, which came into force on Boxing Day, to help control the rapid spread of the new omicron variant," he added.

"Chester City's stadium is in Wales and the club's home games are therefore subject to the current Welsh coronavirus restrictions. We have made a £3m budget available to support professional sports clubs and organisations affected by spectator restrictions. As a club based in Wales, Chester FC would be eligible for support."