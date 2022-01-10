A man who became so infatuated a with a woman he'd never actually spoken to face-to face has been jailed for stalking her. Satish Kumar first contacted the 26-year-old victim via Facebook after they both studied at Leeds University, between 2013 and 2016.

He then stalked her for seven years and was described as ‘the definition of a stalker’ as he was jailed for three years at Chester Crown Court.For two years, the 29-year-old, from Dundee, had bombarded his victim with messages until she blocked him. He tried to get to know her friends in an attempt to speak to her.In October 2021, Kumar travelled to her family's home and stopped a stranger in the street who he asked to contact her via social media.Kumar also visited a pub in the area to enquire about her and leaving a card and chocolates.Kumar was reported to police the same day and subsequently charged. He pleaded guilty to stalking with fear of violence.

He was jailed for three years and has also been given an indefinite restraining order.Sentencing Kumar, Judge Simon Berkson said he was ‘in the highest category of harm and culpability’ and told him he was ‘the definition of a stalker’.Detective Inspector Danielle Knox, from Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “Kumar developed an infatuation with the victim despite never having a face-to-face conversation with her.“After seeing her at university he found her on social media and repeatedly messaged her.“Kumar began telling his family the pair were in a relationship and inviting them to Chester to meet her which eventually led to him being reported and arrested.“During his police interview he continued to believe they were a couple telling officers they were meant to get married and have children.

“The victim endured seven years of Kumar’s stalking and simply wanted it to go away. She realised his behaviour was a criminal offence and sought support by reporting it to police and he was swiftly arrested.“I hope this highlights the behaviours of stalking to perpetrators and victims and I would encourage anyone who feels they are a victim of this crime to report it to police straight away.”