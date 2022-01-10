Two rabbits who were rescued from previous owners who fed them leftover takeaways and meat are looking for their forever home after spending 600 days in care.

Bonded bunnies Patch and Smudge came into the care of the RSPCA along with 18 of their babies after they were saved from a home by an inspector.

The animal charity say they have been overlooked since coming into their care in April 2020.

The bonded bunnies are searching for a new home. Credit: RSPCA

Nicola Raven at the Altrincham and Cheshire branch, said: ““Patch and Smudge have been through a lot together after being neglected and fed on a totally unsuitable diet of leftover takeaways and meat, living in a breeding situation which had become out of control resulting in them and 18 of their babies coming into our care.

"They have since waited nearly two years to find a loving forever home.

"They really deserve their second chance at happiness now so we would urge anyone who is looking to bring a pair of rabbits into their lives to please consider adopting this lovely pair.”

The RSPCA are looking for a forever home for the pair for Patch and Smudge.

If you think you can rehome them contact RSPCA Altrincham Cheshire branch for more information on rspca.alt.cheshire.smallanimals@gmail.com