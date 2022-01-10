A body has been found in the search for missing student Charley Gadd.The 20-year-old was last seen on Saturday 11 December after going to the Warehouse Project with his parents in Manchester. Police say a body was discovered in the Manchester Ship Canal at 11:30am on Monday 10 January, almost a month after the student went missing.

The body has not yet been formally identified, but Greater Manchester Police say it is thought to be Charley.His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.Police say there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report is being prepared for HM Coroner.