The sentencing of a former Merseyside police officer who took a selfie at a murder scene has been adjourned.

Ryan Connolly stood in the dock at Manchester Crown Court after admitting, at an earlier hearing, three counts of possession of extreme pornographic images.

Sentencing was adjourned for a further hearing in January.

The 37-year-old was formally dismissed from the force after being found guilty of gross misconduct at a force disciplinary hearing last year.

The former officer, of Huyton, took a selfie lying down in the sun in a public park while he was manning the cordon of a murder scene.

Ryan Connolly took selfies at a murder scene and sent homophobic text messages. Credit: PA

His behaviour was described as "deplorable" by Merseyside Police, after his misconduct hearing also found he had stored racist and homophobic images on his phone between 2015 and 2018.

The force confirmed he had taken images on his personal phone while on duty which were in breach of professional standards.

Connolly was caught after being investigated by Merseyside Police's Anti-Corruption Unit.

He was also found to have pictures on his personal phone of men who were in hospital and detained under the Mental Health Act, of a missing child and of a fellow officer's bottom, as well details of a domestic violence victim.

His case came after Metropolitan Police officers, Pc Deniz Jaffer and Pc Jamie Lewis, were jailed earlier this month after they took photos of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, and shared them on WhatsApp.

Connolly was given bail and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday 27 January.