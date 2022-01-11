Play video

Report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Amy Welch.

A father from Bolton who could not visit his dying daughter in hospital the day staff at Downing Street reportedly held a party during lockdown has spoken of his fury.

An email shared exclusively with ITV News provides the evidence of a gathering on May 20, 2020, when England was banned from meeting more than one other person outdoors.

The email was sent by the Prime Minister's Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds to over 100 employees, including Boris Johnson's advisors, speechwriters and door staff.

The email invitation sent by Martin Reynolds, seen by ITV News. Credit: ITV News

Rachel Scowcroft was just 25 years old, and about about to get married, when she was diagnosed with an extremely rare brainstem tumour.

Her father, Dave Scowcroft, said even when they were told she had just days to live her sisters could not be with her to say goodbye.

For the family to be told the Prime Minister and his wife may have attended this 'bring your own booze' party, he says is an insult.

He told ITV Granada Reports: "She couldn't speak, it left her paralysed down her left-hand side and, obviously, we couldn't even telephone her because she couldn't hear.

"Goodness knows what it was like for her but for us it was a very, very long ten days."

Play video

In December, a video emerged of Downing Street aids laughing about an alleged Christmas party.

Then a photograph emerged of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson enjoying wine and cheese with his associates and his wife Carrie Johnson.

He has so far refused to confirm whether he was at the latest No 10 party and was notably absent from the House of Commons where his opposition accused him of lying.

Play video

Dave said: "You would expect the law-makers to be adhering to their own rules, wouldn't you? But there seems to be a pattern here.

"For families like ours that have been through so much over the Covid period, it's just incredibly difficult to listen to."

Rachel passed away in October 2020, ten months after she was first diagnosed with a brain tumour.

While the Government say an inquiry is taking place into the latest allegations, families who stuck to the rules are left questioning why they were made to suffer.